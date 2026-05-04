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May 9 – Westend Seniors Activity Centre

By Karlee Kitt 880CHED
Posted May 4, 2026 2:00 pm
1 min read
May 9 – Westend Seniors Activity Centre - image
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The West End Seniors Activity center invites you to the 29th Older, Bolder, Better Exhibition and Symposium on June 4th!
This free event hosts over one hundred exhibitors, prizes, and more at the River Cree Resort and Casino.

Saturday on Talk To The Experts, Doctor Jacqueline Boyd, Chair of the Chiropractic Association of Alberta, the symposium’s Platinum Plus sponsor, will share how Alberta seniors can receive $200.00 per year from Alberta Blue Cross to help you Move Well and Age Well.  More at AlbertaChiro.com.

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