Canada

Saint John emergency crews respond to ‘medical rescue’ after bridge fall

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 11:57 am
Saint John Police and emergency responders are seen at Reversing Falls Bridge after a man fell over. View image in full screen
Saint John Police and emergency responders are seen at Reversing Falls Bridge after a man fell over. Robert Lothian / Global News

Saint John Police say emergency crews responded to a “medical rescue” at the Reversing Falls Bridge, which crosses the Saint John River.

Just before 9 a.m., crews found a man who was “injured and conscious at the bottom of a steep embankment” by bridge.

According to police, the 33-year-old man said he had accidentally fallen and had been there for hours.

Saint John emergency crews respond to ‘medical rescue’ after bridge fall - image View image in full screen
Robert Lothian / Global News

He was lifted from the embankment onto a Coast Guard boat and was taken to the hospital.

“The extent and seriousness of his injuries are currently unknown at this time,” said police.

