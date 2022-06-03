Saint John emergency crews respond to ‘medical rescue’ after bridge fall

Saint John Police say emergency crews responded to a “medical rescue” at the Reversing Falls Bridge, which crosses the Saint John River.
Just before 9 a.m., crews found a man who was “injured and conscious at the bottom of a steep embankment” by bridge.
According to police, the 33-year-old man said he had accidentally fallen and had been there for hours.
He was lifted from the embankment onto a Coast Guard boat and was taken to the hospital.
“The extent and seriousness of his injuries are currently unknown at this time,” said police.
