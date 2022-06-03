SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations fall again

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 11:10 am
Click to play video: 'Is it COVID-19 or is it allergies?' Is it COVID-19 or is it allergies?
Allergy season is upon us and as Global’s Craig Momney shows us, you should know a little more before rushing to the pharmacy for relief.

Quebec registered two new deaths linked to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as hospitalizations continued to fall Friday.

There were 1,067 patients hospitalized with the disease, a net drop of 38. In the last day, there were 63 admissions and 101 discharges.

Intensive care unit cases related to the health crisis came to a total of 28, a rise of four.

The daily tally includes 542 new novel coronavirus cases based on PCR screening, which only certain high-risk groups can access.

Trending Stories

On that note, 12,095 PCR tests were administered in the latest roundup.

Officials say 219 additional rapid test results were reported by Quebecers in the last day. This includes 184 positive results.

The province gave 5,188 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours, for a total of 19.9 million shots over the course of the campaign.

As of Friday, there were 3,940 health-care employees absent from work due to pandemic-related reasons.

Quebec has reported a total of 1,068,147 official infections since 2020. The health crisis has killed 15,435 people to date.

