SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec ends state of emergency for COVID-19 pandemic

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 11:26 am
Click to play video: 'Is it COVID-19 or is it allergies?' Is it COVID-19 or is it allergies?
Allergy season is upon us and as Global’s Craig Momney shows us, you should know a little more before rushing to the pharmacy for relief.

The Quebec government has officially put an end to the province’s state of emergency to deal with the COVID-19 health crisis.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said in a statement Wednesday that while the virus is still present, the situation has significantly improved in recent weeks.

“This is an important milestone, a testament to the efforts that have been made in our collective fight against COVID-19,” he said.

In the spring, Dubé tabled a bill to lift the emergency health order as calls grew for the government to relinquish its extraordinary powers. The province first declared a state of emergency in March 2020, when the pandemic was declared. It was then renewed every 10 days — for more than 100 times over the course of the health crisis.

Read more: Quebec tables bill to end state of emergency for COVID-19

Story continues below advertisement

 

While the health order is lifted and the majority of sanitary restrictions have been eased in recent months, masks are still mandatory on public transit and at some health-care institutions in the province.

The move comes as Quebec reported seven new deaths associated as pandemic-related hospitalizations fell Wednesday.

Trending Stories

There were 1,139 people hospitalized with the disease, a net drop of 42. In the last day, 51 patients were admitted while 93 left.

Officials say intensive care unit cases fell by one for a total of 31.

The province also recorded 711 new infections. The daily tally isn’t an accurate representation of the current situation since only certain groups can access PCR testing.

Read more: More than 70% of teens report worse mental health compared to before COVID: survey

Quebec administered 13,461 tests at government-run sites on Monday, the most recent day for which that information was given.

The roundup shows the results of 168 additional rapid tests were declared by the general public in the last day. This includes 139 positive results.

The province issued 6,365 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours, for more than 19.9 million shots to date.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 3,951 health-care workers were off the job for reasons such as isolation and awaiting test results.

Quebec has reported 1,066,906 official cases and 15,427 virus-related deaths since 2020.

Click to play video: 'Scathing report on Quebec’s long-term care COVID-19 response has advocates hoping for change across Canada' Scathing report on Quebec’s long-term care COVID-19 response has advocates hoping for change across Canada
Scathing report on Quebec’s long-term care COVID-19 response has advocates hoping for change across Canada – May 22, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec COVID update tagQuebec Covid numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers