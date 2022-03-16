Quebec tables bill to end state of emergency for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has tabled a bill to put an end to the province’s state of emergency to deal with the COVID-19 health crisis.

The proposed legislation, which was presented in the national assembly Wednesday morning, comes as calls have grown for the government to relinquish its extraordinary powers.

The Quebec government first declared a state of emergency in March 2020, when the pandemic was declared. It has been renewed every 10 days since then — more than 100 times to date.

Read more: Quebec bar association wants government to justify continued COVID state of emergency

Bill 28 does, however, propose giving the government some leeway even if the state of emergency is over. Among other provisions, this includes allowing some contracts given during that time to be extended up to five years.

Story continues below advertisement

The long-awaited bill will have to be studied by a parliamentary committee before it is adopted.

Dubé is expected to address the proposed legislation and ongoing pandemic at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

— with files from The Canadian Press