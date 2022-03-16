SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19 cases jumped 8% globally last week, WHO says

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 16, 2022 11:20 am
Click to play video: 'End of COVID-19 restrictions causing anxiety for some' End of COVID-19 restrictions causing anxiety for some
COVID-19 health measures restrictions are finally lifting, but many people still feel worried or anxious. Global News Morning speaks with UBC Psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor about managing your mental health.

The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that a global rise in COVID-19 cases could be the tip of the iceberg as some countries also report a drop in testing rates.

New infections jumped by eight per cent globally last week, compared to the previous week.

“Surges are to be expected particularly in areas where measures to prevent transmission have been lifted. However, there are unacceptably high levels of mortality in many countries,” WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

Read more: Canada no longer at COVID-19’s mercy but new variants could arise: experts

A combination of factors was causing the increases, including the highly transmissible Omicron variant and the lifting of public health and social measures, said the WHO’s technical lead on the pandemic Maria Van Kerkhove.

“We completely understand that the world needs to move on from COVID-19, wants to move on from COVID-19, but this virus spreads very efficiently between people.”

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra and Barbara Lewis)

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: What past pandemics can tell us about how this one will end' COVID-19: What past pandemics can tell us about how this one will end
COVID-19: What past pandemics can tell us about how this one will end
© 2022 Reuters
