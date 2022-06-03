Stampede’s Big Four music lineup features T-Pain, Aqua and Kevin Costner & Modern West

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampede has unveiled even more music for its jam-packed 10-day event. The Big Four Roadhouse will be home to various music events, and only one day will set you back a bit more than park admission.

The Stampede’s parade marshal, Kevin Costner, and his band Modern West will take to the stage on Friday while other big names will fill the rest of the calendar.

“We are excited to welcome music fans to the Virgin Plus Stage at The Big Four Roadhouse for Stampede 2022,” said Kyle Russell, director of Stampede programming.

“This year’s eclectic music lineup complements the social atmosphere, truly making this venue one you don’t want to miss. We are thrilled to bring so many top artists together on one stage!”

House bands performing throughout the week will include The Brother Bandits, The Free Label and Jory Kinjo.

All shows aside from the show on Sunday, July 10 will be free with admission to the park. On July 10, Steve Earle & The Dukes and The Mavericks along with Matt Mays, Whitehorse and Lucette will take over the Big Four. Tickets are $89 plus service fees and taxes.

To find out more information about the Virgin Plus Stage, visit the Stampede Big Four website.

Big Four Roadhouse lineup

Thursday, July 7

Dwayne Gretzky

Friday, July 8

Kevin Costner & Modern West

Saturday, July 9

Lennon Stella

Sunday, July 10*

Steve Earle & The Dukes

The Mavericks

Matt Mays

Whitehorse

Lucette

*Ticketed event

Monday, July 11

AQUA

Tuesday, July 12

T-Pain

Wednesday, July 13

Lupe Fiasco

Thursday, July 14

Sublime with Rome

The Dungarees

Friday, July 15

The Funnk Hunters

DiRTY RADiO

Nicky Genesis

Naturalist

Saturday, July 16

DJ Jazzy Jeff

Sunday, July 17

grandson

