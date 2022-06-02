Menu

Canada

Animal rights group asks Calgary Stampede parade marshal Kevin Costner to step aside

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2022 2:30 pm
Kevin Costner - Yellowstone View image in full screen
Kevin Costner. Paramount+

An animal rights group says it has sent a letter to Kevin Costner urging him to step away from the Calgary Stampede.

The Hollywood actor was named parade marshal for this year’s event.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says in a news release that the event has caused the deaths of more than 70 animals — including in 2019 when the Stampede last held chuckwagon races.

Read more: Academy Award winning actor Kevin Costner named 2022 Calgary Stampede parade marshal

The organization, also known as PETA, says horses have suffered fractured legs, broken backs and heart attacks.

It is asking Costner, who has been in movies shot in the Calgary area, to dissociate himself from the event.

This year’s Stampede is to run from July 8 to July 17.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
