Nova Scotia Teachers Union elects Ryan Lutes as next president

Ryan Lutes has been elected the new president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union after a runoff vote held Thursday.

According to a news release from the union, Lutes defeated Peter Day in the second ballot election, after receiving 51 per cent of the vote. He will assume office on Aug. 1.

Lutes, who has been a teacher for 15 years, currently teaches mathematics at Halifax West High School.

He served as the Halifax City NSTU Local president from 2015 to 2021 and was recently elected as a Halifax City representative for NSTU’s provincial executive.

The union said 59 per cent of members cast a ballot in Thursday’s electronic vote.

The union’s approximately 10,000 members first voted in the presidential election on May 25, but the results did not show a clear winner. To become president of the NSTU, a candidate must receive 50 per cent plus one vote.

Paul Wozney, who has served as president since 2018, did not re-offer in this election.

The union represents the province’s public school teachers, as well as and community college faculty and professional support staff.

