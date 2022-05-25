Menu

Education

No clear winner in NSTU presidential election, runoff vote to be held June 2

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 8:33 pm
The Nova Scotia Teachers Union has elected xxx as their new president.
The Nova Scotia Teachers Union has elected xxx as their new president. Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) will be holding a runoff election for a new president next week, after Wednesday’s vote did not result in a clear winner.

The first round of voting by the union’s approximately 10,000 members was conducted electronically. To become president of the NSTU, a candidate must receive 50 per cent plus one vote, in other words, a majority.

Read more: ‘Mixed emotions’ among N.S. teachers as mask mandate in public schools ends

“Peter Day and Ryan Lutes are candidates for the second ballot,” the NSTU wrote in a news release Wednesday night.

“Five other members from today’s first ballot, Michael Cosgrove, Shawn Hanifen, Mike Jamieson, Natalie MacIsaac, Colleen Scott have been dropped from the slate.”

According to the union, 60 per cent of its membership participated in the vote.

The runoff election will be held June 2, and will again be conducted electronically.

Paul Wozney, who has served as president since 2018, did not re-offer in this election.

The union represents the province’s public school teachers, as well as and community college faculty and professional support staff.

Click to play video: 'NSTU President on lifting of mask mandate in schools' NSTU President on lifting of mask mandate in schools
NSTU President on lifting of mask mandate in schools
