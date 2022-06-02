Menu

Crime

17-year-old boy charged after threat made to Brampton school: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 6:30 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after “disturbing” messages were posted online indicating a threat towards a school in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said in a news release that on Wednesday, officers became aware of several social media messages that “depicted a threat against a school in Brampton.”

Police said the school is located in the area of Mississauga Road and Bovaird Drive.

Read more: Richmond Hill high school moved to online learning amid threat investigation: school board

On Thursday, officers arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was held for a bail hearing later appeared in court.

The boy cannot be named due to a provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“Peel Regional Police would like to remind the public that any threatening posts made on social media, regardless of the intention, will be investigated, and criminal charges may be laid,” the release said.

