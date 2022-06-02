Menu

Crime

Richmond Hill high school moved to online learning amid threat investigation: school board

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 5:23 pm
Online learning. View image in full screen
Online learning. Getty Images

Students at a Richmond Hill high school will be learning online on Friday as a “precautionary measure,” the school board says.

In an email to Global News on Thursday, a spokesperson for the York Region District School Board (YRDB) said students at Alexander Mackenzie High School will be “learning online” on Friday “due to an ongoing police investigation related to a threat.”

In a tweet, the YRDSB said bus and taxi service for routes servicing the school will also be cancelled.

The board said the school will re-open for in-person learning on June 6.

Global News reached out to the York Regional Police for more information, but did not hear back by time of publication.

More to come…

