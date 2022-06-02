Richmond Hill high school moved to online learning amid threat investigation: school board

Send this page to someone via email

Students at a Richmond Hill high school will be learning online on Friday as a “precautionary measure,” the school board says.

In an email to Global News on Thursday, a spokesperson for the York Region District School Board (YRDB) said students at Alexander Mackenzie High School will be “learning online” on Friday “due to an ongoing police investigation related to a threat.”

In a tweet, the YRDSB said bus and taxi service for routes servicing the school will also be cancelled.

The board said the school will re-open for in-person learning on June 6.

As a precautionary measure, Alexander Mackenzie HS will be moving to remote learning on June 3, 2022. Bus and taxi service for routes servicing the school will be cancelled. Families, please see your email for details. — York Region DSB (@YRDSB) June 2, 2022

Global News reached out to the York Regional Police for more information, but did not hear back by time of publication.

