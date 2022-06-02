SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Queen Elizabeth II won’t attend Friday’s Jubilee event due to mobility issues

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 2, 2022 3:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Royal Family make balcony appearance after parade' Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Royal Family make balcony appearance after parade
Once the Trooping the Colour parade ended and the military procession returned to Buckingham Palace in London, England, the Royal Family made a balcony appearance as they watched the flyover, as they do every year. Queen Elizabeth II's annual birthday parade kicked off four days of Platinum Jubilee festivities on June 2.

Queen Elizabeth will no longer attend Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving for her seven decades as monarch after experiencing some mobility discomfort when she appeared at a military parade on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said.

The queen had been due to attend the service at St Paul’s Cathedral on the second day of celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee.

Earlier on Thursday she appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, waving to thousands of well wishers.

Click to play video: 'Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Trooping the Colour parade to Buckingham Palace' Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Trooping the Colour parade to Buckingham Palace
Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Trooping the Colour parade to Buckingham Palace

“The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort,” the palace said.

“Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend.”

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

© 2022 Reuters
