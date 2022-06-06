Cheeky Prince Louis steals the show once again at Jubilee Pageant

Send this page to someone via email

Just three days after he stole the show at the Trooping the Colour, Prince Louis was at it again at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

As any parent with a preschooler can attest, the Cambridge kid’s actions were typical of any youngster forced to sit in one place for too long.

View image in full screen Britain’s Prince Louis of Cambridge reacts as he watches the Platinum Pageant in London on Sunday as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Photos from Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee concluding festivities show the spirited Louis in the front row of the royal box, flanked by his mom, Kate Middleton, and sister, Princess Charlotte.

View image in full screen Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on Sunday in London, England. Max Mumby / Getty Images

While he danced for some of the pageant’s acts, he was more often seen squirming in his seat, pulling funny faces, and running between his mom and grandpa, Prince Charles.

View image in full screen Prince Louis of Cambridge sits on his grandfather Prince Charles, Prince of Wales’s lap as they attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on Sunday in London, England. Max Mumby / Getty Images

He could also be seen having a disagreement with Middleton, taunting her with a thumb to his nose and covering her mouth when she attempted to reprimand him.

View image in full screen Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mike Tindall, Mia Tindall (front row) Catherine, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Louis of Cambridge watch the Platinum Pageant on Sunday in London, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

View image in full screen Prince Louis of Cambridge covers the mouth of his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as they attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on Sunday in London, England. Max Mumby / Getty Images

Sitting for hours at a time can be a challenge for anyone, let alone a four-year-old, so his actions during the two-and-a-half-hour show were completely expected.

Middleton was in peak mom mode, however, and kept a watchful eye over him while giving him plenty of cuddles and pointing out interesting parts of the pageant.

View image in full screen Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant from the Royal Box during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday in London, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

View image in full screen Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on Sunday in London, England. Max Mumby / Getty Images

At the end of the day, Louis proved a bit calmer as he posed on the balcony at Kensington Palace, alongside his great-grandmother the Queen and the other members of his immediate family.

View image in full screen Camilla, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday in London, England. Jonathan Brady / Getty Images

3:15 Queen makes surprise in-person appearance during Platinum Jubilee pageant finale Queen makes surprise in-person appearance during Platinum Jubilee pageant finale

The Cambridges acknowledged their youngest’s silly antics in a social media post capping off the four-day celebration of the Queen’s 70 years of reign.

“What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special,” they wrote.

“Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember.”

Prince William and Kate then joked, “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…” with the eyes emoji.

We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… 👀 (3/3) W & C pic.twitter.com/HFgK72kU05 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 6, 2022

Prince Louis also delighted royal fans on the balcony during last week’s Trooping the Colour, when he covered his ears and pulled faces during the Royal Air Force flypast.

View image in full screen Prince Louis of Cambridge pulls a face as he watches the RAF flypast with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on Suunday in London, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

View image in full screen Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Prince George during Trooping the Colour on Sunday in London, England. Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Needless to say, the world is fully charmed by the young prince.

We’ve come to the conclusion that this is Prince Louis’s world and we’re all living in it! 🤣🤣 #PlatinumJubilee #PrinceLouis pic.twitter.com/3VOBveIhEx — The Rumble Online (@theRumble9) June 5, 2022

How does Prince Louis manage to express every expression on the emoji keyboard in one sitting? Kid is gold! #PrinceLouis #JubileeCelebrations pic.twitter.com/P0xOdKzGmX — Sarah 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MissChief__) June 5, 2022

Prince Louis running to go sit with his Grandad, Prince Charles is the cutest thing I've seen 🇬🇧❤️#PlatinumJubilee #PlatinumJubileePageant #ThankYouDay #TheQueen pic.twitter.com/uE9aYTItEQ — Rachel⁷ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ (@GrandeFeatBts) June 5, 2022

Here’s hoping it’s not too long before we get to see more of this silly, fun-loving kid.