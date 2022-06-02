Prince Louis steals the show with funny faces during Platinum Jubilee kickoff

Send this page to someone via email

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee kicked off four days of festivities Thursday morning, with thousands turning up along The Mall outside Kensington Palace in London to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.

The Trooping the Colour parade, an annual event that celebrates the Queen’s birthday, saw working members of the Royal Family quickly parade by on horseback and in gold carriages before they appeared on the balcony at the palace to watch the Royal Air Force flypast.

View image in full screen LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 02: (L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Sophie, Countess of Wessex on the balcony of Buckingham Palace watch the RAF flypast during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The Guardian described the parade as “military pageantry at its best,” as marching bands, soldiers and a double gun salute paid tribute to the Queen.

View image in full screen Crowds on The Mall watch, as Queen Elizabeth II makes an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palaceduring Trooping The Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England. Aaron Chown / Getty Images

This year marked a break in royal tradition, with Prince Charles taking the salute at the Horse Guards Parade, as mobility issues have prevented the Queen from carrying out some of her usual appearances.

The 96-year-old appeared to be in good spirits on the balcony, though, smiling ear-to-ear in front of the cheering, flag-waving crowd.

View image in full screen Queen Elizabeth II watches from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2, 2022 in London, England. Johnathan Brady / Getty Images

The Queen was joined on the balcony by Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate and their three children, Prince Edward and Sophie, Princess Anne and her husband, Tim Laurence, and several other working relatives.

View image in full screen Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex on the balcony of Buckingham Palace watch the RAF flypast during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

It was little Prince Louis, the youngest Cambridge and fifth in line to the throne, that stole the show with his impatient preschooler antics, covering his ears and making faces as the loud planes passed overhead.

View image in full screen Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Prince George during Trooping the Colour on June 02, 2022 in London, England. Karwai Tang / Getty Images

View image in full screen Prince Louis of Cambridge pulls a face as he watches the RAF flypast with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022, in London, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

His mom, the ever-doting Kate Middleton, was quick to correct her son’s behaviour and even appeared to prevent him from sucking his thumb at one point.

View image in full screen Prince Louis, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte during Trooping the Colour on June 02, 2022, in London, England. Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Adorably, the youngest prince appeared in a light blue sailor suit that once belonged to his dad. Prince William was seen sporting the same suit at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 1985.

View image in full screen Prince William appears on the left in 1985, and Prince Louis on the right in 2022. Getty Images

The Cambridge kids also stole hearts during the parade, riding in a gold carriage with Kate and Camilla, while Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne rode horseback along the route.

View image in full screen Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022, in London, England. Karwai Tang / Getty Images

View image in full screen Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge seen at Trooping The Colour on June 02, 2022, in London, England. Neil Mockford / Getty Images

This year’s event marks the parade’s return to Buckingham Palace after two years of scaled-back events due to the pandemic.

View image in full screen RAF Typhoons make the number 70 in sky over Trafalgar Square during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. June 2, 2022, in London, England. Antony Jones / Getty Images

View image in full screen Red Arrows perform a flypast over Trafalgar Square during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. June 2, 2022, in London, England. Antony Jones / Getty Images

It was also the first time the Cambridge family has attended the event since 2019.

View image in full screen Members of the Household Division during Trooping The Colour on June 2, 2022, in London, England. Matt Dunham / Getty Images

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to stand on the balcony as the Queen made the decision that only working royals would join her, cameras did spot the Duchess of Sussex watching from inside the palace.

📷 Meghan Markle was pictured at the Buckingham Palace window in her first appearance with the Royal family since the couple formally resigned from their dutieshttps://t.co/aFZTMtIlxt pic.twitter.com/wQbBKZBYVM — My London (@myldn) June 2, 2022

There are plenty more events scheduled through Sunday to mark the Queen’s historic and unprecedented Platinum Jubilee celebrations, including a Service of Thanksgiving, a Platinum Jubilee Pageant, a concert and the Big Jubilee Lunch.

1:57 Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Trooping the Colour parade to Buckingham Palace Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Trooping the Colour parade to Buckingham Palace