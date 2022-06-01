3 men wanted after ATM stolen from Toronto business

Send this page to someone via email

Three men are wanted after an ATM was stolen from a Toronto business last week, police say.

Toronto police said that at around 1:36 a.m. on May 26, three suspects in a vehicle arrived at a business in the area of Jane Street and Lambton Avenue, just south of Eglinton Avenue, and broke inside.

Police said two of the suspects went inside and stole an ATM machine. The trio then allegedly loaded it into the back of their vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Investigators released images of the suspects on Wednesday and said they’re looking for three men in their 20s.

The suspect vehicle was described as a silver Mercedes SUV that didn’t have plates and had a rosary hanging from the rear view mirror.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

News Release – Three Men Wanted in a Break and Enter Investigation, Jane Street and Lambton Avenue, Security Camera Images and Video Releasedhttps://t.co/DW100UHwY2 pic.twitter.com/74btBh96wC — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) June 1, 2022

