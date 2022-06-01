Menu

Crime

15-year-old on bicycle injured in hit-and-run: Wellington County OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 7:43 am
opp View image in full screen
On May 31, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., Wellington County OPP responded to a report of a collision between a bicyclist and vehicle at a Highway 89, South Gate Township address. OPP

A 15-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Wellington County, Ont.

A collision between a bicyclist and vehicle at an address on Highway 89, South Gate Township was reported to police Tuesday at 8:20 p.m.

Officers said a 15-year-old was riding a bicycle westbound along the side of the roadway when the teen was struck from behind.

The boy was ejected from the bicycle and suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.

After being transported to a local area hospital, the victim was transferred to a Hamilton hospital for further treatment.

The vehicle failed to remain at the scene and was last seen heading westbound on Highway 89, according to police.

The vehicle is described as an older model sedan, similar to a Lincoln Town Car or Grand Marquis that is silver in colour. The vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side.

OPP ask anyone with security or dashcam video of the incident to call police.

Crime OPP Collision Hit and Run Guelph News wellington county opp Guelph Ontario Hamilton hospital 15-year-old bicyclist South Gate Ontario

