15-year-old on bicycle injured in hit-and-run: Wellington County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Wellington County, Ont.

A collision between a bicyclist and vehicle at an address on Highway 89, South Gate Township was reported to police Tuesday at 8:20 p.m.

Officers said a 15-year-old was riding a bicycle westbound along the side of the roadway when the teen was struck from behind.

The boy was ejected from the bicycle and suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.

15 y/o bicycist ejected after being struck from behind by a motor vehicle! The #OPP need help with this fail to remain collision that took place at a #Hwy89, South Gate Township address . Anyone with info, please call police or @CSGWtips. @WellingtonCounty #WellingtonOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/w4vGJbAqYs — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 1, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

After being transported to a local area hospital, the victim was transferred to a Hamilton hospital for further treatment.

The vehicle failed to remain at the scene and was last seen heading westbound on Highway 89, according to police.

The vehicle is described as an older model sedan, similar to a Lincoln Town Car or Grand Marquis that is silver in colour. The vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side.

OPP ask anyone with security or dashcam video of the incident to call police.