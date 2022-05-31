2 homicides on the weekend were ‘tragic incidents of violence’: Prince Albert police chief

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Albert police Chief Jon Bergen says officers were busy this past weekend after two homicides and officers took over 430 calls.

The first homicide occurred on Saturday morning after officers responded to the 800 block of 11th Avenue East for a report that a man had been shot.

When officers got there they found a 32-year-old man suffering from serious injuries. The victim was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Later that night, officers responded to a call at the 100 block of River Street West about a weapons complaint just before 11:30 p.m. A 47-year-old man was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital where he died.

Police are asking anyone with information about In both incidents to come forward by contacting police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.p3tips.com/248.

Sherry McLennan with the Métis Nation – Saskatchewan, Western Region 2 said she knows both families of the men personally and offered her condolences.

“Both families have young children — young children that are now going to be without fathers,” McLennan said.

Bergen released a statement and held a press conference following what he called “tragic incidents of violence.” He expressed his condolences to the families of the men who died.

“Our police service continue to pull together with great resilience in response to challenging needs and demands in policing our community,” Bergen said.

There have been six homicides so far this year in Prince Albert, with arrests made in three investigations and another three still under investigation McLennan thanked the chief and deputy chief and acknowledged the service was very busy.

Bergen said the city has seen a significant trend in violent crime that started in 2019. There were six homicides reported in 2019 and 11 homicide victims in 2020. Police responded to 10 homicides in 2021.

“The crime in our city is getting ridiculous,” McLennan stated.

She added people have reached out to her asking what’s going to be done.

“We have addictions, homelessness, mental health — all of these things. And we don’t have enough services,” McLennan said. “We don’t have enough people filling the gaps to help these people that are having difficulties.”

McLennan suggested leaders and community members come together to have a town hall to come up with ideas to help police and help residents feel safe.