Canada May 7 2021 8:05pm 00:46 Police chief on addiction issues in Prince Albert, Sask. Prince Albert Police Service Chief Jonathan Bergen talks about on drug and alcohol addiction in the city. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7844649/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7844649/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?