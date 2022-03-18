Prince Albert police apologizes for releasing Taya Sinclair’s death details prematurely

Send this page to someone via email

The Prince Albert Police Department says it acted prematurely in releasing details into the death of Taya Sinclair.

Sinclair, 24, was found dead in Prince Albert, Sask., on Tuesday morning. She had been reported missing the previous day to Saskatoon police.

Prince Albert police said Sinclair’s burnt body was found at a snow dump south of Alfred Jenkins Field House. Police said her death is a homicide.

Police said that information was released publicly before all the details of Sinclair’s death had been shared with her family.

“Due to the sensitive nature of this information and the extreme trauma Taya’s family is suffering at this very difficult time, the public release of these details resulted in surprise and added anguish for her family,” read a statement from Prince Albert Police Service.

“For that, we are immensely sorry. Our error has left Taya’s family with more questions and pain, and this is unacceptable.”

Sinclair’s family is expected to speak to the media on Friday afternoon.

In a statement released Thursday, the family described Sinclair as a warm person with a heart and voice that was valuable to many people.

“Taya was a young Indigenous woman — a granddaughter, a mother, a child and a dearly loved family member and friend,” said a statement from Sinclair’s family.

“Life may take us down different paths, but the family would like to remind everyone that Taya mattered.”

Police said they are committed to keeping the Sinclair family informed as the investigation progresses.

“In this instance, we did not ensure Taya’s family was fully aware of the circumstances before we released information publicly, and we recognize the stress and heartbreak this has caused her family and friends, and our community,” police said in their statement.

“We are committed to keeping Taya’s family well informed by investigators, and supported by our victim services unit.

“This is what Taya’s family, and all families, deserve from police. We must and will do better.”