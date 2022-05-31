Kitchener to allow residential food trucks, lower taxes for pop-up shops

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kitchener says food trucks will now be able to operate in residential areas throughout the summer after a review of the new business licensing bylaw.

City council approved the move at Monday night’s council meeting after a two-year review was completed.

Among the changes to the bylaw are expanded permissions, a new type of licence and the ability to accept applications online for business licensing.

The city says a new streamlined online application process will be available by the end of 2022 that will allow business owners the ability to apply for or renew their licence online and pay using a credit card.

Kitchener says the review was completed to assess fees and ensure any changes would support businesses as well as community organizations and neighbourhoods.

The updated bylaw will see fees reduced for some businesses, including pop-up shops, according to the city.