Kitchener releases priorities for the 2022 Ontario election

With just over two weeks remaining until the Ontario provincial election, the City of Kitchener has released its lists of priorities connected to the decision day for area residents.

“Our message is the same to every political party: for an inclusive and sustainable recovery, and tackling housing affordability, you have an essential and ready partner in the City of Kitchener,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated.

The list for the city includes housing affordability, pandemic and local economic recovery, protecting municipal taxpayers and front-line services, transit and transportation, hospitals and health care, mental health and addiction, infrastructure as well as climate change and resilience.

“Many of the major issues being discussed during this election and in (Monday) night’s debate are playing out daily in our cities and communities,” Vrbanovic said.

“Affordability is top of mind for residents and all orders of government alike, and setting the right policies and applying the appropriate economic levers to manage the economy will be crucial in the months ahead.”

A release from the city also noted that the Association of Municipalities Ontario has also released a provincial election strategy as well, which listed a similar set of wants from the province as well as asking it to create a fiscal framework that is sustainable and affordable, invest in broadband and create an integrated response to mental health and addictions.

“The decisions of the next provincial government will impact the quality of life in Kitchener and in communities across Ontario,” Vrbanovic said.

“That is why Ontario’s municipalities are proposing solutions for affordable housing, building and updating our infrastructure so we can provide a strong foundation for residents and businesses to flourish, and working together to partner in Ontario’s economic recovery.”