Canada

Conestoga College to open creative industries campus in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 3:28 pm
A student walks past the Conestoga College sign in Kitchener, Ont. View image in full screen
A student walks past the Conestoga College sign in Kitchener, Ont. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

The City of Kitchener and Conestoga College say they are teaming up to expand the post-secondary institution’s school of creative industries.

The city says the expansion will make a number of innovative programs available to students, including game art, artificial intelligence in design, visual design, special effects, virtual reality merchandising, motion graphics and esport.

Read more: Ontario colleges expected to offer new 3-year, 4-year degree programs this fall, province says

It believes that this will attract new talent to Kitchener for the area’s burgeoning tech industry as Conestoga doubles the number of program offerings across various fields.

“Arts and culture speaks to the soul of a community. The creative industries sector is where that soul comes to life,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated.

“Whether it is where we find the kind of vibrant live cultural experiences we need as a growing world-class city and region or where we turned to for the music and film that comforted us during the challenging days of the pandemic.”

Read more: Conestoga College to form eSports team, join new league

The new creative industries campus will be located in downtown Kitchener.

