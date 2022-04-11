Menu

Canada

Ontario colleges expected to offer new 3-year, 4-year degree programs this fall: province

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 4:38 pm
Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop speaks at the daily briefing on COVID-19 at the legislature in Toronto on June 25, 2020. View image in full screen
Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop speaks at the daily briefing on COVID-19 at the legislature in Toronto on June 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Russell-Pool

The province announced Monday that it will allow colleges to offer new three-year degree programs and additional four-year degree programs in certain fields in an effort to increase the labour pool in some sectors such as the automotive industry.

“Ontario colleges play a key role in providing students with career-focused education and in addressing the labour needs of key sectors driving the province’s economy,” Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities, stated.

Read more: Ontario not returning to widespread mandate, but top doc strongly recommends masking

“This expansion will also provide students more opportunities to access high-quality education and ensure they graduate with the skills, expertise and credentials that meet the demands of today’s job market.”

The Ford government says it is hoping that colleges begin to offer the higher-degree courses as early as this fall.

Read more: Ontario to introduce legislation to temporarily cut gas, fuel taxes

Aside from the automotive field, the province says it is hoping the move will help address a shortage of employees in other areas such as health care, digital, data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and process automation sectors.

In previous years, other than a handful of colleges, most could only offer a maximum of five per cent of their courses as four-year degrees.

 

