Canada

Ontario to introduce legislation to temporarily cut gas tax

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 7:04 am
A RATEDOTCA survey done with 1,500 Canadians shows 54 per cent of drivers are going to drive less due to the rise in gas prices. – Mar 26, 2022
A RATEDOTCA survey done with 1,500 Canadians shows 54 per cent of drivers are going to drive less due to the rise in gas prices. – Mar 26, 2022

The provincial government will introduce legislation Monday to temporarily cut gas and fuel taxes beginning July 1, a senior government source says.

The legislation would result in the gas tax being cut by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months, the source said.

It will mark the first time in more than 30 years that there has been a direct cut to the province’s gas and fuel taxes.

Read more: Ford says he will ‘look into’ gas price cut, calls out carbon tax for negating previous savings

In the 2018 provincial election, one of Doug Ford’s key promises was to lower gas prices by 10 cents per litre including the gas tax cut and eliminating the cap-and-trade system, a move that was meant to lower prices by 4.3 cents.

The province eliminated the cap-and-trade system, but that triggered the federal carbon tax, negating the 4.3 cent cut.

The source said the move to cut the gas tax will result in an overall reduction of 10 cents per litre of provincial taxes and charges on gas.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
