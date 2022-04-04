Ontario to introduce legislation to temporarily cut gas tax

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government will introduce legislation Monday to temporarily cut gas and fuel taxes beginning July 1, a senior government source says.

The legislation would result in the gas tax being cut by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months, the source said.

It will mark the first time in more than 30 years that there has been a direct cut to the province’s gas and fuel taxes.

In the 2018 provincial election, one of Doug Ford’s key promises was to lower gas prices by 10 cents per litre including the gas tax cut and eliminating the cap-and-trade system, a move that was meant to lower prices by 4.3 cents.

Story continues below advertisement

The province eliminated the cap-and-trade system, but that triggered the federal carbon tax, negating the 4.3 cent cut.

The source said the move to cut the gas tax will result in an overall reduction of 10 cents per litre of provincial taxes and charges on gas.

2:05 Gas prices drop as Alberta stops collecting gas tax Gas prices drop as Alberta stops collecting gas tax