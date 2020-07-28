Conestoga College to form eSports team, join new league

Send this page to someone via email

New plans have been announced by Conestoga College for an eSports team.

The team is set to be a part of the new Ontario Post-Secondary Esports (OPSE) league.

“We’ve been talking about launching esports for a few years and with our fall varsity season suspended, the timing seemed right,” Kristen Bolliger, assistant manager of recreation and performance, said in a statement.

“This is a first step in connecting with gamers and we’re collaborating with student affairs, academics and CSI to really develop an eSports community to connect with a different type of student. We have long-term goals of this community and avenue growing, but first, we have to explore Conestoga students’ interest in competitive esports.”

The league will offer students a chance to participate in four eSports titles: League of Legends, Rocket League, Overwatch and Hearthstone.

The school says that over the next few weeks, student interest will be used to decide which leagues the Condors participate in.

Tryouts will take place in August with students having a chance to earn scholarship money.

A number of universities and colleges across the province already field esports teams including Lambton, St Clair and Durham colleges and Toronto, Carlton and Western universities.

Carlton founded the league but it is unclear as to what other schools will participate.