Home struck by gunfire Monday night in Rivière-des-Prairies: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

Just hours after the federal government tabled gun control legislation, gunshots rang out Monday night in a residential area of Rivière-des-Prairies.

Montreal police are investigating after they say multiple shots were fired near Albertine Morin Street and Fernand Forest Avenue at around 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Montreal man charged with firearm offences after investigation into drive-by shootings

No one was injured in the event but several bullet casings were found at the scene where at least one residence was fired upon.

Police are still uncertain if the house was the target of the shooting or if someone outside the residence was, according to Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

“Is it an exchange of gunfire or a targeted shooting? We do not know,” Bergeron said. “We have no witnesses of the event.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bergeron said it is still not understood what exactly happened and police have no suspects.

Police will be looking over possible security footage of the area to shed light on the event.

READ MORE: Man gunned down in broad daylight in city’s 9th homicide of 2022, Montreal police say (May 11, 2022)