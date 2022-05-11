Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man gunned down in broad daylight in city’s 9th homicide of 2022: Montreal police

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 8:12 pm
Montreal police investigate a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon, May 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Montreal police investigate a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon, May 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Police are investigating after a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon in Montreal’s Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin said a 911 call was made at around 4:25 p.m. reporting possible gunshots fired at the intersection of Shelley Avenue and Crémazie Boulevard.

Read more: Man dies after shooting in Montreal in city’s seventh homicide of the year

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man injured by gunshots.

Allaire Morin said he was declared dead at the scene.

Read more: Family dispute leaves one man dead in Ville-Marie borough: Montreal police

A security perimeter has been set up to allow for the investigators and forensic experts to comb the area and gather evidence.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

No arrests have been made.

The incident is the ninth homicide of 2022 on Montreal police territory.

Click to play video: 'Montreal forum on gun violence' Montreal forum on gun violence
Montreal forum on gun violence – Apr 1, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagSPVM tagMontreal shooting tagMontreal gun violence tagMontreal guns tagMontreal Fatal Shooting tagMontreal homicide 2022 tagMontreal 2022 homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers