Man gunned down in broad daylight in city’s 9th homicide of 2022: Montreal police

Police are investigating after a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon in Montreal’s Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin said a 911 call was made at around 4:25 p.m. reporting possible gunshots fired at the intersection of Shelley Avenue and Crémazie Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man injured by gunshots.

Allaire Morin said he was declared dead at the scene.

A security perimeter has been set up to allow for the investigators and forensic experts to comb the area and gather evidence.

No arrests have been made.

The incident is the ninth homicide of 2022 on Montreal police territory.

