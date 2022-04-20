Family dispute leaves one man dead in Ville-Marie borough: Montreal police

A 75-year-old man is dead following a family dispute between a father and a son in Montreal’s Ville-Maire district Tuesday night.
Montreal police said they found the victim unconscious and seriously injured in an apartment on Logan Street near Poupart at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday after responding to a noise complaint.
First responders attempted CPR, but the victim was declared dead at the scene.
A 28-year-old male, the victim’s son, was arrested in connection with the case, according to police.
This is the eighth homicide investigation on the island of Montreal this year.
