Family dispute leaves one man dead in Ville-Marie borough: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 75-year-old man is dead following a family dispute between a father and a son in Montreal’s Ville-Maire district Tuesday night.

Montreal police said they found the victim unconscious and seriously injured in an apartment on Logan Street near Poupart at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday after responding to a noise complaint.

First responders attempted CPR, but the victim was declared dead at the scene.

A 28-year-old male, the victim’s son, was arrested in connection with the case, according to police.

This is the eighth homicide investigation on the island of Montreal this year.