Crime

Family dispute leaves one man dead in Ville-Marie borough: Montreal police

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 7:32 am
A 75-year-old man is dead following a suspected family dispute in Montreal's Ville-Marie district. Tuesday, April 19, 2022. View image in full screen
A 75-year-old man is dead following a suspected family dispute in Montreal's Ville-Marie district. Tuesday, April 19, 2022. TVA

A 75-year-old man is dead following a family dispute between a father and a son in Montreal’s Ville-Maire district Tuesday night.

Montreal police said they found the victim unconscious and seriously injured in an apartment on Logan Street near Poupart at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday after responding to a noise complaint.

Trending Stories

First responders attempted CPR, but the victim was declared dead at the scene.

A 28-year-old male, the victim’s son, was arrested in connection with the case, according to police.

This is the eighth homicide investigation on the island of Montreal this year.

