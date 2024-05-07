Menu

Crime

York Regional Police officer charged with sexual assault, force says

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 5:43 pm
1 min read
A York Regional Police deputy chief's hat is seen on a table during a press conference at the YRP Headquarters in Aurora, Ont., Monday, March 11, 2019.
A York Regional Police deputy chief's hat is seen on a table during a press conference at the YRP Headquarters in Aurora, Ont., Monday, March 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
York Regional Police says one of their officers has been charged with alleged sexual assault following an investigation.

In a statement Tuesday, the force said an officer faced three counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The investigation was led by York Regional Police’s professional standards bureau and began in March, according to the statement.

Police said Det. Andrew Burford was suspended with pay beginning on March 4. He has been with the force since 2004.

No other information was released, including details of the allegations or when they may have taken place.

“In the interest of victim protection, no further information will be released,” the force said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

