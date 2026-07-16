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Crime

41-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl: Winnipeg police

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted July 16, 2026 2:12 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg Police Service said they arrested the 41-year-old man on Monday. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service said they arrested the 41-year-old man on Monday. David Lipnowski / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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A 41-year-old man has been charged in an alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Winnipeg, according to police.

The man reportedly met the girl online in June when they began chatting on social media, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) wrote in a news release.

On the night of June 21, police allege he met with the teen and a group of her friends. He then provided them with alcohol while driving them around, according to the WPS.

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“The female was sexually assaulted at some point during their interaction,” the release said.

After that, the man dropped the girl and her friends off, police said.

Officers were contacted after the incident. Around 10 p.m. that night, officers responded to the Donald Street and River Avenue area.

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The 41-year-old was arrested Monday and has been charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, luring a person under 18 via telecommunication and obtaining sexual services from a person under 18.

He was released on a court order.

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