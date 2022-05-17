Menu

Crime

Montreal man charged with firearm offences after investigation into drive-by shootings

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 17, 2022 12:42 pm
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. View image in full screen
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal police have arrested a man sought since last January in connection with firearm offences as part of a larger investigation into three attempted homicides.

Steve Napoléon, 19, was arrested in an apartment in the city’s north end last Friday. Police seized a handgun, two ammunition magazines, two compressed-air guns, ammunition and methamphetamine.

The accused appeared in court the same day on several charges related to the possession of firearms.

The search for Napoléon dates back to Jan. 22 after police intercepted a vehicle at the intersection of Jean-Talon Street and Christophe-Colomb Avenue in the Villeray neighbourhood. Police seized two firearms and the driver, Andrews Joseph Ménard, was arrested and later charged with the possession of firearms.

Read more: Police investigate 3rd drive-by shooting in Montreal North over the weekend

Investigators had been trying to find Napoléon since; he was allegedly seen with Ménard.

Trending Stories

The arrests come as part of an investigation into a trio of drive-by shootings in Montreal North that same January weekend.

The probe remains ongoing, according to police. Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call 911 or their local police station.

Police say anyone who wants to contact the department anonymously and confidentially can do so by calling the Info-Crime Montréal hotline at 514 393-1133 or the online form.

Click to play video: '26-year-old hospitalized after east end shooting: Montreal police' 26-year-old hospitalized after east end shooting: Montreal police
