Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

No injuries reported after Toronto house fire spreads between 2 homes

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 9:51 pm
Fire crews are on scene at a house fire on Emerson Avenue in Toronto. View image in full screen
Fire crews are on scene at a house fire on Emerson Avenue in Toronto. Global News / Max Trotta

No injuries have been reported after a fire spread between two homes in Toronto.

Toronto Fire told Global News crews received report of a house fire at a two-storey, detached home at 230 Emerson Ave., at around 7:30 p.m., on Monday.

Officials said the fire was found on the roof, and had spread to the roof of the neighbouring home.

Toronto Fire said it was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, but added that its investigations unit had been notified.

Read more: 1 dead following fire on 8th floor of Toronto residential building: police

Toronto Paramedics attended the scene but told Global News no one had been taken to hospital.

Trending Stories

In an update just after 9 p.m., Toronto Fire said the blaze was categorized as a three-alarm, but had since been knocked down.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Fire said the blaze was still being treated as an “active fire,” as it had spread to a neighbouring home.

Toronto Fire said crews were still looking for hot spots in both affected homes.

The agency said they had not received any reports of injuries.

Click to play video: 'Tilt Toronto suffers devastating 2-alarm fire' Tilt Toronto suffers devastating 2-alarm fire
Tilt Toronto suffers devastating 2-alarm fire – May 10, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagHouse Fire tagToronto Fire tagfire investigation tagEmerson Avenue tagToronto Fire Crews tag2 house fire tagtoronto fire emerson avenue tagtoronto fire investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers