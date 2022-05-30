No injuries reported after Toronto house fire spreads between 2 homes

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries have been reported after a fire spread between two homes in Toronto.

Toronto Fire told Global News crews received report of a house fire at a two-storey, detached home at 230 Emerson Ave., at around 7:30 p.m., on Monday.

Officials said the fire was found on the roof, and had spread to the roof of the neighbouring home.

Toronto Fire said it was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, but added that its investigations unit had been notified.

Toronto Paramedics attended the scene but told Global News no one had been taken to hospital.

In an update just after 9 p.m., Toronto Fire said the blaze was categorized as a three-alarm, but had since been knocked down.

Toronto Fire said the blaze was still being treated as an “active fire,” as it had spread to a neighbouring home.

Toronto Fire said crews were still looking for hot spots in both affected homes.

The agency said they had not received any reports of injuries.

