1 dead following fire on 8th floor of Toronto residential building: police

One person died after a fire in a Toronto apartment on Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said that emergency services responded to an incident in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and O’Connor Drive at around 8:11 a.m. on Saturday.

There were reports of smoke coming from an apartment on the eighth floor of a building, police said.

By 9:41 a.m., the fire was out, according to police. However, emergency crews found one person in an apartment unit in the building “with vital signs absent.”

“They have been pronounced deceased,” police said.

There is no word yet on the identity of the person who died or information on how the fire started.

