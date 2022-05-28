Menu

Fire

1 dead following fire on 8th floor of Toronto residential building: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 28, 2022 10:12 am
Click to play video: 'Tilt Toronto suffers devastating 2-alarm fire' Tilt Toronto suffers devastating 2-alarm fire
RELATED: A popular Toronto arcade bar specializing in vintage games has been dealt a blow after one of its locations suffered major water damage from a fire. Shallima Maharaj speaks to the owner. – May 10, 2022

One person died after a fire in a Toronto apartment on Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Toronto police said that emergency services responded to an incident in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and O’Connor Drive at around 8:11 a.m. on Saturday.

There were reports of smoke coming from an apartment on the eighth floor of a building, police said.

Read more: Man, 21, charged in connection with ‘suspected hate-motivated incident’ in Toronto: police

By 9:41 a.m., the fire was out, according to police. However, emergency crews found one person in an apartment unit in the building “with vital signs absent.”

Trending Stories

“They have been pronounced deceased,” police said.

There is no word yet on the identity of the person who died or information on how the fire started.

