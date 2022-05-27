Man, 21, charged in connection with ‘suspected hate-motivated incident’ in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a suspected hate-motivated incident in Toronto, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Wednesday officers received report of a suspected hate-motivated incident at a school in the Lawrence Avenue West and Bathurst Street area.

Police said a man was riding his bicycle through school property and was confronted by students.

Officers said the man returned a short time later and “began yelling at the students.”

According to police, the man made antisemitic comments.

Officers said he was confronted by school staff and a physical confrontation took place.

Police said a staff member was allegedly threatened and assaulted.

According to police, 21-year-old Kyle McLeod from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with causing a disturbance, uttering threats, assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in court on July 28 in Toronto.

Officers said investigators believe this was an isolated incident.

“The Toronto Police Service’s Hate Crime Unit has been engaged and this is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated incident,” the release read.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.