Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, 21, charged in connection with ‘suspected hate-motivated incident’ in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 5:15 pm
A Toronto Police Service logo View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a suspected hate-motivated incident in Toronto, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Wednesday officers received report of a suspected hate-motivated incident at a school in the Lawrence Avenue West and Bathurst Street area.

Police said a man was riding his bicycle through school property and was confronted by students.

Officers said the man returned a short time later and “began yelling at the students.”

According to police, the man made antisemitic comments.

Read more: Man shot and killed by police near Toronto school was carrying pellet gun, SIU says

Officers said he was confronted by school staff and a physical confrontation took place.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a staff member was allegedly threatened and assaulted.

According to police, 21-year-old Kyle McLeod from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with causing a disturbance, uttering threats, assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in court on July 28 in Toronto.

Officers said investigators believe this was an isolated incident.

“The Toronto Police Service’s Hate Crime Unit has been engaged and this is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated incident,” the release read.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagTPS tagBathurst Street tagAntisemitism tagLawrence Avenue West tagHate incident tagsuspected hate incident tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers