The Manitoba government is giving an update on the province’s flooding situation Monday.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk will be joined by Johanu Botha, head of Manitoba’s Emergency Management Organization

and flood forecaster Fisaha Unduche for a 2:45 p.m. press conference.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

