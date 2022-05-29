Menu

Environment Canada warns of thunderstorms, potential flooding in southeastern Manitoba

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted May 29, 2022 12:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Significant rain expected to fall in southern, central Manitoba' Significant rain expected to fall in southern, central Manitoba
Already flooded out areas in Whiteshell are expected to be hit hard with even more rain, causing many already evacuated cottage owners to feel helpless.

Environment Canada is predicting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to hit southeastern Manitoba over the coming days, with a potential for flash flooding.

Significant rainfall expected for already flooded southern, central Manitoba

A special weather statement has been issued for the following areas:

  • Bissett – Victoria Beach – Nopiming Prov. Park – Pine Falls
  • Sprague – Northwest Angle Provincial Forest
  • Steinbach – St. Adolphe – Emerson – Vita – Richer
  • Whiteshell – Lac du Bonnet – Pinawa

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to start Monday afternoon and continue into Tuesday, calling for up to 30 mm of rain.

Environment Canada wants to remind people that heavy downpours can cause flash floods.


