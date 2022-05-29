Environment Canada warns of thunderstorms, potential flooding in southeastern Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada is predicting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to hit southeastern Manitoba over the coming days, with a potential for flash flooding.

A special weather statement has been issued for the following areas:

Bissett – Victoria Beach – Nopiming Prov. Park – Pine Falls

Sprague – Northwest Angle Provincial Forest

Steinbach – St. Adolphe – Emerson – Vita – Richer

Whiteshell – Lac du Bonnet – Pinawa

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to start Monday afternoon and continue into Tuesday, calling for up to 30 mm of rain.

Environment Canada wants to remind people that heavy downpours can cause flash floods.