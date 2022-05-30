Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Threat made in video posted to social media prompts hold and secure at Aurora, Ont. schools

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 1:15 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

York Regional Police say a video posted online threatening the safety of students prompted a hold and secure at two Aurora, Ont., schools on Monday.

A YRP spokesperson told Global News a threat was made in a video posted to social media and two arrests have been made.

The spokesperson could not confirm if those arrested are students.

York Region District School Board said it was alerted to a social media post and two schools — Aurora HS and Wellington PS — were place in a hold and secure as a precaution.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man shot and killed by police near Toronto school was carrying pellet gun, SIU says

The two schools are in close proximity, around 700 metres apart.

Story continues below advertisement

The board would not reveal if those arrested were students.

The hold and secure was lifted at around 11:40 a.m. on Monday.

— with files from Caryn Lieberman

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
York Regional Police tagAurora taghold and secure tagYork Region District School Board tagYRDSB tagAurora Ontario tagAurora hold and secure tagAurora HS tagAurora schools tagWellington PS tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers