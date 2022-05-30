Threat made in video posted to social media prompts hold and secure at Aurora, Ont. schools

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a video posted online threatening the safety of students prompted a hold and secure at two Aurora, Ont., schools on Monday.

A YRP spokesperson told Global News a threat was made in a video posted to social media and two arrests have been made.

The spokesperson could not confirm if those arrested are students.

York Region District School Board said it was alerted to a social media post and two schools — Aurora HS and Wellington PS — were place in a hold and secure as a precaution.

The two schools are in close proximity, around 700 metres apart.

The board would not reveal if those arrested were students.

The hold and secure was lifted at around 11:40 a.m. on Monday.

— with files from Caryn Lieberman