Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man caught allegedly attempting to remove bleachers from park in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 12:02 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they arrested one man and are on the lookout for another after someone attempted to steal the bleachers from a baseball diamond at a park in Cambridge.

According to police, they were called to Victoria Park in the area of Fisher Mills Road and Clemens Avenue after someone reported the theft in progress.

Read more: Cambridge man arrested after pellet gun fired at police officers

When the officers arrived, police say they found a man cutting the bleachers and placed him under arrest.

Trending Stories

They say officers are looking to speak with a second man who they say sped off from the area in a grey Dodge pickup truck which was last spotted heading toward Sheffield Street carrying a large amount of metal and equipment in the bed.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man arrested in connection with Cambridge break-in, police say

A 51-year-old Cambridge man is facing several charges in connection with the case including theft under $5,000; mischief under $5,000; and possession of break-in instruments.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge crime tagCambridge man arrested tagVictoria Park Cambridge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers