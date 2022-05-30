Man caught allegedly attempting to remove bleachers from park in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they arrested one man and are on the lookout for another after someone attempted to steal the bleachers from a baseball diamond at a park in Cambridge.

According to police, they were called to Victoria Park in the area of Fisher Mills Road and Clemens Avenue after someone reported the theft in progress.

When the officers arrived, police say they found a man cutting the bleachers and placed him under arrest.

They say officers are looking to speak with a second man who they say sped off from the area in a grey Dodge pickup truck which was last spotted heading toward Sheffield Street carrying a large amount of metal and equipment in the bed.

A 51-year-old Cambridge man is facing several charges in connection with the case including theft under $5,000; mischief under $5,000; and possession of break-in instruments.