Man arrested in connection with Cambridge break-in, police say

Waterloo Regional Police say a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a break-in that occurred in Cambridge early Tuesday morning.
According to police, officers were called to a home near the intersection of Grand Avenue South and Concession Road shortly after 4 a.m.
Police said a suspect had broken into the home before stealing a vehicle that was driven off through the ground-level garage door.
Trending Stories
They said they found the vehicle but were unable to catch the suspect.
On Thursday they announced that a 26-year-old man had been arrested and charged with break and enter to commit indictable offence, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments