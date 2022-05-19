Man arrested in connection with Cambridge break-in, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a break-in that occurred in Cambridge early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to a home near the intersection of Grand Avenue South and Concession Road shortly after 4 a.m.

Police said a suspect had broken into the home before stealing a vehicle that was driven off through the ground-level garage door.

They said they found the vehicle but were unable to catch the suspect.

On Thursday they announced that a 26-year-old man had been arrested and charged with break and enter to commit indictable offence, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

