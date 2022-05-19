Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested in connection with Cambridge break-in, police say

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 4:20 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a break-in that occurred in Cambridge early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to a home near the intersection of Grand Avenue South and Concession Road shortly after 4 a.m.

Read more: Waterloo police announce 3rd hate-motivated graffiti incident this week

Police said a suspect had broken into the home before stealing a vehicle that was driven off through the ground-level garage door.

Trending Stories

They said they found the vehicle but were unable to catch the suspect.

Read more: Police release name, images of man connected to death of 8-year-old boy in Cambridge

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday they announced that a 26-year-old man had been arrested and charged with break and enter to commit indictable offence, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge crime tagConcession Road cambridge tagGrand Avenue Cambridge tagCambridge breakin tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers