Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cambridge man arrested after pellet gun fired at police officers

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 11:47 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

A man was arrested in Cambridge over the weekend after someone’s tires were punctured with a knife and a pellet gun was fired at officers, Waterloo Regional Police say.

They say the initial call came in on Friday at around 10:05 a.m., reporting that a man had approached someone who was in their car with a knife in a parking lot at 95 Water St. in the downtown core.

Read more: Body of deceased 8-year-old Cambridge boy’s father found in Milton

The suspect then punctured the tires on the vehicle before taking off towards Ainslee Street.

Trending Stories

Police say the man then fired a pellet gun at officers before he holed up in an apartment on Ainslee Street.

Police say they then negotiated with the man for several hours before they entered the apartment and arrested the suspect at around 5:50 a.m. on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man arrested in connection with Cambridge break-in, police say

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incidents.

A 63-year-old man from Cambridge is facing a multitude of firearms and weapons charges.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge crime tagCambridge man arrested taggalt Cambridge tagDowntown Cambridge tagAinslee Street Cambridge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers