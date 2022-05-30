Cambridge man arrested after pellet gun fired at police officers

Send this page to someone via email

A man was arrested in Cambridge over the weekend after someone’s tires were punctured with a knife and a pellet gun was fired at officers, Waterloo Regional Police say.

They say the initial call came in on Friday at around 10:05 a.m., reporting that a man had approached someone who was in their car with a knife in a parking lot at 95 Water St. in the downtown core.

The suspect then punctured the tires on the vehicle before taking off towards Ainslee Street.

Police say the man then fired a pellet gun at officers before he holed up in an apartment on Ainslee Street.

Police say they then negotiated with the man for several hours before they entered the apartment and arrested the suspect at around 5:50 a.m. on Saturday.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incidents.

A 63-year-old man from Cambridge is facing a multitude of firearms and weapons charges.