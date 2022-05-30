Menu

Crime

Guelph, Ont. man faces hit and run charges following collision downtown Sunday

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 11:00 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Investigators said a Guelph pedestrian reportedly suffered minor injuries after they were struck by a car Sunday evening. They were taken to a trauma centre for further evaluation. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph Police said a 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit and run on Sunday near the downtown.

Police said the pedestrian had walked into the path of the vehicle and was struck and knocked to the ground around 6 p.m. in the area of Norfolk and Green streets.

Officers said the vehicle initially stopped but then left the scene. Witnesses were able to provide a description and licence plate info.

Read more: Guelph police seek car involved in hit-and-run

The victim had cuts and was taken to a trauma centre for further evaluation.

Officers reportedly found the vehicle with minor damage and what appeared to be blood on the hood area.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. driver involved in collision while fleeing police

Police said they determined the owner was a prohibited driver as a result of an impaired driving conviction.

