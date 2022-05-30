Suspect in stolen vehicle investigation taken to trauma centre after fleeing: Peel police

A suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation has been taken to a trauma centre after fleeing from police Monday morning, officers say.
Peel Regional Police said on Twitter that the investigation took place in Brampton.
Const. Akhil Mooken told Global News police were out doing patrols and scanning licence plates when a parked, unoccupied vehicle came back stolen.
Mooken said “during the investigation” several suspects were located in the area of Tomken and Steelwell roads, just south of Steeles Avenue East, shortly before 7 a.m.
One of the suspects tried to flee, suffered injuries and was taken to a trauma centre, Mooken said.
Police have not said how the suspect was injured, pending a possible investigation from the Special Investigations Unit.
