1 sent to hospital following early Monday shooting in Oakville: police

One person was sent to hospital with a gunshot wound after an incident in Oakville early Monday.

Halton Regional Police say shots were fired around 4 a.m. in the area of Ninth Line and Dundas Street, according to a 911 call.

“The caller advised two occupants were parked in a vehicle on Ninth Line when they were approached by an unknown male,” a Halton police spokesperson said in a release.

“The unknown male became aggressive leaving the area then returning with a firearm and shooting into the vehicle.”

The passenger, who had a non-life-threatening injury, was taken to hospital by the driver of the car.

A suspect, described as six feet tall with black hair, fled the scene on foot.

Dundas Street between William Cutmore Boulevard and the 403 were closed for several hours while police investigated the shooting.

Oakville – Police activity in the area of 9th Line and Dundas. E/B Dundas closed from William Cutmore to 403. Avoid area significant delays. Suggest Burnhamthorpe or Upper Middle as alternative routes east. ^ad — HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) May 30, 2022