Crime

1 sent to hospital following early Monday shooting in Oakville: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 9:13 am
Police confirm at least one person was sent to hospital with injuries after a shooting incident in the area of Ninth Line and Dundas Strett in Oakville on May 30th, 2022. View image in full screen
Police confirm at least one person was sent to hospital with injuries after a shooting incident in the area of Ninth Line and Dundas Strett in Oakville on May 30th, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

One person was sent to hospital with a gunshot wound after an incident in Oakville early Monday.

Halton Regional Police say shots were fired around 4 a.m. in the area of Ninth Line and Dundas Street, according to a 911 call.

“The caller advised two occupants were parked in a vehicle on Ninth Line when they were approached by an unknown male,” a Halton police spokesperson said in a release.

“The unknown male became aggressive leaving the area then returning with a firearm and shooting into the vehicle.”

Trending Stories

The passenger, who had a non-life-threatening injury, was taken to hospital by the driver of the car.

Story continues below advertisement

A suspect, described as six feet tall with black hair, fled the scene on foot.

Dundas Street between William Cutmore Boulevard and the 403 were closed for several hours while police investigated the shooting.

