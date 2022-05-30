Menu

Hydro-Québec restores power to thousands more affected by killer storms

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2022 7:49 am
Hydro-Québec restores power to thousands more affected by killer storms. View image in full screen
Hydro-Québec restores power to thousands more affected by killer storms. Global News

Hydro-Québec made significant progress over the weekend in its efforts to restore electricity to customers without power since violent storms hit several regions in the province on May 21.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Monday, just under 5,000 households were still without service, including nearly 1,740 in the Laurentians. That compares with around 25,000 customers who were still waiting for their power to be restored on Friday. Those living in the Lanaudière and Outaouais regions are among those still waiting for electricity.

The storms killed at least 11 people in Ontario and Quebec. Heavy obstacles like trees blocking some roads are to blame for delays in restoring power, according to Hydro-Québec.

On Saturday, Quebec announced financial compensation for those who lost power for more than 24 hours of $75 per person, up to a maximum amount of $300 per household.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
