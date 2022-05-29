Fire breaks out at recycling plant east of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Officials responded to a fire at a recycling plant east of Calgary Sunday morning.

Rocky View County fire confirmed to Global News the call came in at around 10:20 a.m. on May 29.

When Chestermere, Langdon and Balzac fire officials arrived on scene, crews found two big piles of paper on fire which then spread to a pile of old railroad ties, officials said.

Thick, black smoke could be seen in the area, which officials noted was caused by creosote from the railroad ties.

View image in full screen Officials arrived on scene of a fire at a recycling plant east of Calgary Sunday, May 29, 2022. Global News

Tenders provided water and contractors helped break down the piles. Officials said the fire is expected to be extinguished by 4 p.m., however, the scene will be monitored overnight.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was at the plant when the fire started and there have been no injuries reported.

Officials said the direction of the wind also meant the fire would not spread to Calgary, and no evacuations were needed due to the flames.

View image in full screen Officials arrived on scene of a fire at a recycling plant east of Calgary Sunday, May 29, 2022. Global News