London Lightning overtake K-W in overtime for 2-0 series lead

Send this page to someone via email

It took overtime to get there but the London Lightning moved to within one victory of a championship on Sunday afternoon at Budweiser Gardens, defeating the K-W Titans 115-110.

After a tight four quarters of basketball, London outscored the Titans by a margin of 12-7 in the extra five minutes.

The win gives the Lightning a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five National Basketball League of Canada finals.

The Titans pushed back in Game 2 after London surged late in Game 1 to win by a score of 116-91.

NBLC Most Valuable Player Joel Kindred scored four points in the final 42 seconds and Chris Jones’ three-point attempt missed at the buzzer leaving overtime to decide things.

Story continues below advertisement

Terry Thomas led the way offensively for the Lightning with 28 points.

London’s Chris Jones had another huge all around game with 17 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

Jermaine Haley scored the first two baskets of OT to give London a lead they did not surrender and finished with 21 points on the afternoon.

Kindred of K-W led all scorers with 38 points.

The Lightning overcame a big day for the Titans on the boards as K-W won the rebound battle 60-51. London had a 13-10 advantage in offensive rebounds giving them more opportunities at second-chance points.

One more win can secure a league-high fifth title for London.

The Lightning won NBLC championships in 2012, 2013, 2017 and 2018. They appeared in the finals in 2017 but lost to the Halifax Hurricanes.

Game 3 will be Wednesday, June 1 in Kitchener-Waterloo.

Story continues below advertisement

Remaining schedule:

Game 3 – Wednesday, June 1 at 7 p.m. at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex

Game 4 – Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m. at une 1 at 7 p.m. at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex *if necessary

Game 5 – Monday, June 6 at 7 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. *if necessary