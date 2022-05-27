London Lightning win game one of finals against the K-W Titans 116-91

Send this page to someone via email

Chris Jones led the way to a Game One win by the London Lightning as the National Basketball League of Canada championship series opened on Friday night at Budweiser Gardens.

The Lightning knocked off the K-W Titans 116-91 on the backs of 39 points from Jones and a surging second half.

Jones also pulled down nine rebounds and added four assists for London who are now two wins away from another NBLC title.

The Titans actually led 56-53 at the half but the Lightning adjusted and took control as they outscored K-W by 12 points in the third quarter and by 16 in the fourth.

Story continues below advertisement

“As we go through a season with the talent we have, you are trying to convince that all boats rise with the tide and if you win it’s better for your career so everyone has bought in,” said London head coach Doug Plumb heading into the game.

Plumb also believed his team had some added incentive as well.

“Our guys watched some individual awards go (the Titans) way,” admitted Plumb who was named NBLC Coach of the Year.

Read more: London Lightning headed to National Basketball League of Canada finals

The Lightning held league MVP Joel Kindred to 22 points on 8-of-20 shooting.

Terry Thomas played 47 of 48 minutes in the game and had 19 points.

Cameron Forte posted a double-double off the bench with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Game Two will be played at Budweiser Gardens on Sunday, May 29 at 2 pm before the series shifts to Kitchener-Waterloo.

Remaining series schedule:

Story continues below advertisement

Game 2 – Sunday, May 29 at 2 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont.

Game 3 – Wednesday, June 1 at 7 p.m. at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex

Game 4 – Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m. at une 1 at 7 p.m. at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex *if necessary

Game 5 – Monday, June 6 at 7 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. *if necessary