London Lightning headed to National Basketball League of Canada finals

Send this page to someone via email

With 20 seconds to go in Game 3 Amir Williams went to the basket and put home the game-winning basket to send the London Lightning to National Basketball League of Canada championship series.

Williams broke the final tie of the night and lifted London to a 110-108 victory over the Windsor Express to sweep their NBLC semi-final series three straight.

London led the game for much of the first quarter. They were up 18-16 with 2:59 to go in the opening frame but an Express three-pointer saw Windsor pull in front and stay there until the first minute of the second half.

That lead was short-lived. The Express went ahead halfway through the third quarter and held on again until the final two minutes of the game when London’s Chris Jones and Jordan Burns hit big shots and ultimately paved the way for Williams to seal the game late.

Story continues below advertisement

Williams ended the game with a double-double. He had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Terry Thomas found himself in the starting lineup again and kept on producing for the Lightning. He recorded a double-double as well with 15 points and 15 boards.

Burns led all London scorers with 29 points in 38 minutes played.

The Lightning overcame 39.5 per cent shooting from the field and a massive game from Nick Garth of Windsor. Garth had a game-high 35 points.

The Express also got 24 points from William Claiborne.

As much as London trailed throughout most of the game they took care of the basketball and only turned it over six times.

Windsor committed 14 turnovers and the Lightning turned those into 16 points.

London now has to wait for the winner of the other NBLC semi-final between the K-W Titans and the Sudbury Five.

Joel Kindred of the Titans poured in 43 points on Friday night as K-W moved in front two games to one in their best-of-five series.

Story continues below advertisement

They will play Game Four on Saturday, May 21 in Kitchener-Waterloo.