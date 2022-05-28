Saint John man gets 2 years in prison for possessing child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Saint John, N.B., has been sentenced to two years in prison after admitting to possession of child pornography.

In a release Friday, the New Brunswick RCMP said the charges stem from an investigation into images of child sexual abuse that began in March 2021.

In July of that year, police executed a search warrant at a home on Ellerdale Drive in Saint John, where they seized several electronic devices and arrested the suspect, 69-year-old Charles Joseph Martin.

Martin appeared in court on Dec. 16, 2021, where he was charged with possession of child pornography and pleaded guilty. He was then sentenced to two years in prison on May 24, 2022.

Upon his release, he will be under a 20-year probation order and will be unable to own firearms for 10 years.

As well, Martin will be on the national sex offender registry for 20 years and will be required to submit a DNA sample.

“Following his release from prison, he will have to abide by conditions set out by the court, including not communicating with anyone under the age of 16, and to not attend any place that someone under the age of 16 is known to be, for a period of 10 years,” the release said.